The Kapil Sharma Show laughs it way back to the top 5 spot in TRP ratings

The Kapil Sharma Showhas seen a dip in viewership ever since the news of the Kapil Sharma-Sunil Grover brawl broke out and it was rumoured that Salman Khan's Dus Ka Dum would replace the show in the primetime slot.

The show recently completed 100 episodes in May but was not able to recover from the loss in TRPs which began following the fight Sharma and Grover. Sharma threw a shoe at Grover aboard a flight from Australia to India, and the latter left the show and never returned.

Within one month, The Kapil Sharma Show dropped from 7 million impressions to 3.9 million impressions, as per a report by BARC India. This might be because of the exit of the beloved characters that Sunil Grover played on the show.

But after the split from Sunil Grover, and Kapil Sharma's run of bad health, it looks like the comedian can breathe a sigh of relief because his show is back in the TRP race.

Kiku Sharda, who is one of the most prominent comedians on the show apart from Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover, recently tweeted the new BARC ratings.

Back to top 5 Hindi shows of the country #TKSS@SonyTV thanks for all the love doston. We love to entertain and will continue to do so. pic.twitter.com/7EVoTbSeNV — kiku sharda (@kikusharda) June 8, 2017

As Times of India noted, their recent Baahubali act was loved by fans and Kapil seems to be back in full form.