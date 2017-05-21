The Kapil Sharma Show: Kumkum Bhagya actress Supriya Shukla to join the cast

Supriya Shukla the famous Hindi television actress who plays the mother of Pragya in Zee TV's popular show Kumkum Bhagya, is all set to join the cast of The Kapil Sharma Show on Sony Television. This will be Shukla's debut on a comic platform, and she seems to have worked hard on her role in the show. She said, “I shot my first episode recently and I must admit that being my first stint with comedy, I was a bit nervous. But Kapil and his team were very cooperative and supportive."

Hailing from Uttar Pradesh, the actress hopes to bring the Kanpur connect to the show. “We have worked hard on the lingo to bring out the realistic effect. This is the first time a UP character is being introduced in the show. My look will be in a seedha pallu saree with jhumka and chudis. I am trying my best to do justice with the role and I am really excited to be a part of the wonderful team,” said Shukla according to the report by Hindustan Times.

After the dip in the ratings of the show over the last few weeks, it was rumoured that the show will be replaced by Salman Khan's Dus Ka Dum in the primetime slot. Kapil Sharma's show seems to land itself in the midst controversy time and time again, with the most famous spat being the one between Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover where Sharma allegedly hurled a shoe at Grover in his intoxicated state.

Other members of Sharma's cast have also repeatedly found themselves at the centre of conflicts. Kiku Sharda was one such actor. Apart from Sharda's very public arrest after he mimicked Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh on the show — Delhi-based stand-up comedian Abijit Ganguly had accused Sharda of plagiarising one of his jokes on the show.

Although Raju Srivastava was roped in to replace Sunil Grover, the slump in the TRP's of the show was consistent. Now with Supriya's addition, The Kapil Sharma Show will presumably try to find its footing again.