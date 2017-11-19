The Incredibles 2 teaser: Baby Jack Jack takes centrestage in long-awaited sequel

The world's most beloved superhero family is back in Pixar's much-anticipated sequel The Incredibles 2. After a thirteen-year wait, we were teased to a first glimpse of the Parrs in a new teaser trailer.

Brad Bird's 2004 film, The Incredibles, followed a family of superheroes who are forced to adopt civilian identities and live a quiet suburban life. The family comprises Bob Parr, the patriarch stuck in a white collar job but possesses Superman-like strength, Helen Parr — his wife whose powers resemble Mister Fantastic and their three children: Violet Parr — the daughter with Sue Storm-esque abilities, Robert (the middle child who possesses Flash-like super-speed) and infant Jack Jack (believed to be powerless).

It looks like the sequel will pick up immediately after the events of the first film. After having defeated super-villian Syndrome, the family discover that their youngest child, Jack Jack, has multiple powers of his own. The infant takes centre stage in the new teaser showing off his wide variety of powers with a simple sneeze as dad Bob looks excited and worried at the same time. Babies with superpowers sure sounds like a dangerous idea.

The teaser is set to Michael Giacchino’s unforgettable theme.

Craig T Nelson, Holly Hunter, Sarah Vowell and Spencer Fox will reprise their roles in the series. Even the Parrs' costumer designer Edna Mode, voiced by director Brad Bird hismelf, will feature in the film.

The Incredibles 2 will hit theaters on 15 June next year.