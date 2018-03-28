The House with a Clock in its Walls trailer: Cate Blanchett, Jack Black star in this creepy gothic horror film

The first trailer for Eli Roth’s The House with a Clock in its Walls was dropped on Tuesday and it's rather creepy.

Roth, who is more known for directing gore-fests like Cabin Fever, Hostel and The Green Inferno and his role as the Bear Jew in Quentin Tarantino's Inglourious Basterds, enters the more family-friendly PG-13 realm in what looks like a Gothic horror film with an exceedingly bizarre amount of yes, clocks.

In the trailer, we see 10-year-old Lewis Barnavelt (Owen Vaccaro), who goes to live with his uncle, warlock Jonathan Barnavelt (Jack Black), in the titular residence. "You'll see,' the uncle tells the young boy. "Things are quite different here." And expectedly, the house is is filled with supernatural oddities, strange monsters, mysterious paintings and plenty of secrets. With the help of the neighbourly witch Florence Zimmerman (Cate Blanchett), they must finds the hidden ticking clock in the wall before it counts down to certain doomsday.

The House with a Clock in its Walls is an adaptation of John Bellairs' 1973 book of the same name.

The film also features Kyle MacLachlan, Colleen Camp and Renée Elise Goldsberry alongside Vaccaro, Black and Blanchett. It is produced by Brad Fischer and James Vanderbilt, alongside Eric Kripke, who is writing the script. William Sherak, Tracey Nyberg, and Laeta Kalogridis are set to executive produce the project.

The movie hits theaters on 21 September, 2018.

Watch the trailer below:



Published Date: Mar 28, 2018 14:33 PM | Updated Date: Mar 28, 2018 14:33 PM