The Handmaid's Tale star Elisabeth Moss to play punk rocker in upcoming movie Her Smell

Actor Elisabeth Moss is set to produce and star in Bow and Arrow Entertainment's Her Smell.

Moss will play a punk rocker in the film to be directed by Alex Ross Perry, reported Variety.

In Her Smell, Moss will star as Becky Something, a maniacally destructive punk rock star who pushes her relationships with bandmates, family and followers to the limit as she wages a years-long war against sobriety while attempting to re-engage the creativity that had once led her band to massive crossover success.

Production will begin shortly after Moss wraps her work on the second season of The Handmaid's Tale, which is currently filming. Moss won an Emmy and a Golden Globe for her portrayal of Offred in the Hulu series.

“With Her Smell, Alex has crafted another fantastic piece filled with memorable characters,” said Bow and Arrow Entertainment’s Adam Perniciaro, “the film represents his continued evolution as one of our most important emerging cinematic voices. We are so excited to see this story about powerful, talented, beautifully flawed yet heroically unapologetic women come to life.”

Alex Ross Perry’s most recent film Golden Exits world premiered at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival.

Moss will also be shooting for Simon Curtis’ women’s rights drama Call Jane later this year.

Published Date: Jan 30, 2018 17:22 PM | Updated Date: Jan 30, 2018 17:22 PM