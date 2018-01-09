The Greatest Showman soundtrack, featuring songs by Hugh Jackman, Zendaya, climbs to No 1 on Billboard 200

Los Angeles: The soundtrack for circus musical The Greatest Showman climbed its way to the top of the US weekly Billboard 200 album chart on Monday, leaving offerings from Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift as the runners-up.

The Greatest Showman soundtrack, which features songs by the cast including Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron and Zendaya, sold another 106,000 total album units in the week ending 4 January, according to figures from Nielsen SoundScan.

The soundtrack’s lead song, This is Me, won the Golden Globe award for best original song in a motion picture on Sunday. The 20th Century Fox film, about circus entertainer PT Barnum, has grossed $150 million worldwide since its 20 December release.

Sheeran’s Divide album remained at No 2 for a second week with sales of 67,000 units, while his single Perfect featuring Beyonce held steady at No 1 on the Digital Songs chart with another 109,000 copies sold.

Swift’s Reputation album, which opened 2018 at the top of the Billboard 200 chart last week, dropped to No 3 with 48,000 units sold.

No new entries made the top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart this week.

Published Date: Jan 09, 2018 17:40 PM | Updated Date: Jan 09, 2018 17:40 PM