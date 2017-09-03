The Great Indian Laughter Challenge: Akshay Kumar promises humour aplenty in promo

Akshay Kumar has portrayed several roles in a career spanning three decades, and counting. After delivering back-to-back hits, the original Khiladi is now gearing up to judge the forthcoming season of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. The tongue-in-cheek promo of the show heralds a rib-tickling season with comedians Zakir Khan and Mallika Dua mentoring the contestants, as reported by Indian Express.

The promo reverses the gender roles, as a pregnant Kumar pops up on screen accompanied by an anxious mother. Capturing a father's journey into motherhood, the minute-long promo promises another hilarious installment of the series, which has previously given a foothold to comedy bigwigs like Kapil Sharma, Sunil Pal, Raju Srivastav among many others.

Kumar was quoted in the same report as saying, "I didn’t shy away from being called the ‘first pregnant man’ of the nation, as being an actor and an artist, I always believe in being versatile with all my projects."

By roping in young guns like Khan and Dua, it might not be a stretch to say that the show has devised a more comprehensive strategy to engage audiences of all ages.

The actor also engaged in some Twitter banter with the two comedians, posting cryptic messages before finally releasing the promo. Here are his tweets:

.@MallikaDua Books toh bahut padhe hai maine, it’s almost time but I’m still nervous. What should I do? #ExcitedbutNervous — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 31, 2017

Kuch khatta khaane ka mann kar raha hai..any suggestions @Zakirism? Already itna kha chuka hoon... #Cravings — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 31, 2017

The actor had earlier released a short clip on Twitter urging comics to audition for the show.