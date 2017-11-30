The Flash, Supergirl showrunner Andrew Kreisberg fired by Warner Bros over sexual harassment allegations

Warner Bros Television has fired and cut all ties with their ace showrunner Andrew Kreisberg, the executive who produced DC Comic inspired dramas Supergirl, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow and Arrow, following sexual harassment complaints by multiple persons, as reported by the Hollywood Reporter.

According to the report, the studio launched an internal investigation following complaints by 19 men and women, who came forward to accuse the showrunner of sexual misconduct, which includes inappropriate touching, kissing women without consent and asking for massages from female staff. The studio terminated his employment from all the series he produces as well his overall deal with the studio.

According to a statement released by Warner Bros as stated in the same report, “After a thorough investigation, Warner Bros Television Group has terminated Andrew Kreisberg’s employment, effective immediately. Greg Berlanti will assume additional responsibilities on both The Flash, where he will work closely with executive producer/co-showrunner Todd Helbing, and Supergirl, where he will work closely with executive producers/co-showrunners Robert Rovner and Jessica Queller. We remain committed to providing a safe working environment for our employees and everyone involved in our productions.”

Production on the shows has not been interrupted by this development as top producers including Berlanti have stepped in to ease the concerns of the cast and crew of the productions.

“Warner Bros Television Group recently concluded its investigation into the allegations against Andrew Kreisberg. We encouraged and supported this investigation, we believe and support the individuals who came forward, and we agree with the studio’s decision," said Berlanti and Schechter in a joint statement, as reported by the Hollywood Reporter.

Kreisberg was handpicked by Berlanti, the chief architect of CW’s successful DC universe, to take over the growing DC universe. He had previously worked with Berlanti and Arrow executive producer Marc Guggenheim on Eli Stone. His credits include David E Kelley's Boston Legal, The Simpsons and Hope & Faith.