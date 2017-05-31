The Fakir of Venice: Farhan Akhtar may sing for film he was supposed to debut with

Farhan Akhtar is known to be a man of many talents. Akhtar made his debut in the industry as the director of Dil Chahta Hai and ventured into acting and singing with Rock On!!

Now, according to The Asian Age, Akhtar might be lending his voice to a song in The Fakir of Venice, the film which was initially meant to be his acting debut. Akhtar had shot for the film even before Rock On!!

The producer of the film Punit Desai, revealed to The Asian Age in the same report that they are currently making the song and are trying to get Farhan to sing it. Although there is no confirmation, the possibility of Farhan lending his voice to his first film as an actor can't be ruled out. Composer A.R. Rahman has given the music for the film.

Desai also added that the song will be a promotional one and if Akhtar agrees to get on board they will shoot a video, as well. Both A.R. Rahman and Akhtar will feature in the video. Apart from Rock On!!, Akhtar has also sang for films like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Wazir among others.

The film has been written by filmmaker Homi Adajania and is based on some real life experiences that he had a few years ago, while travelling. The film also stars Annu Kapoor and Kamal Sidhu. You can read more about the film here.