The evolution of Deepika Padukone: From Om Shanti Om to Bajirao Mastani

When Deepika Padukone made her debut in 2007, the film industry was a different place. Marquee films were still mounted only on male stars, while female actors were relegated to the sidelines, or to ‘women-centric’ films. While Padukone found box-office success right from her first film Om Shanti Om, she didn’t impress audiences with her acting skills in her first few films.

Homi Adajania’s Cocktail (2012), however, marked a turning point in her career. Since then, Deepika Padukone has gone from strength to strength, not only improving her performances but also going on to become one of the biggest female stars the Hindi film industry has seen.

What is most important is that Padukone’s last few films — Piku, Tamasha, and Bajirao Mastani — showcase her talent, versatility, screen presence as well as box office draw. So much so that her remuneration for Padmavat reportedly made her India’s highest-paid actress.