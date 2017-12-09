You are here:

The Crown's Matt Smith wants Selena Gomez to play Meghan Markle in the show

Dec,09 2017 11:13 51 IST

London: Actor Matt Smith wants singer-actress Selena Gomez to play British royal Prince Harry's fiancee Meghan Markle on The Crown.

The 35-year-old actor currently plays Prince Philip on the popular drama about the British monarchy.

Matt Smith in The Crown. Image via Facebook

Smith and his co-star, Claire Foy, appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Thursday (7 December) where a caller asked them who they wanted to play Markle on the screen, reports etonline.com.

"The thing is they are so young, aren't they? And they are probably not going to be on the show for another five years, so we are going to have to choose someone who is about 11 or 12," said Foy, 33, who plays Queen Elizabeth.

But Smith had someone else in mind.

"Who's that singer? The singer who…" he began.

"Ed Sheeran?" Cohen guessed, thinking Smith was casting the red headed royal, Prince Harry.

"No! The singer who goes out with Justin Timberlake, no, not Justin Timberlake, Justin Bieber! Selena Gomez!" Smith said.

"You love Selena Gomez!" Foy said to Smith.

As for the British stars' thoughts on the new royal engagement, Foy said: "We love it that they are getting married. It's amazing. She is an actress, so that's great."

Smith quickly added: "Well, she is not anymore, her life's over."

