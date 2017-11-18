The Crown Season 2 trailer: Netflix's new promos promise plenty of royal drama

After dropping the first trailer for Season 2 of The Crown last week, Netflix has released two additional promos — titled 'Margaret' and 'Evolution of the Crown' — to fire our imagination. The show was one of the biggest hits for the streaming giant last year and received critical acclaim globally.

The new season will chronicle the reign of Queen Elizabeth II (Claire Foy) through the turbulent 60s.

'Evolution of the Crown' shows scenes from the upcoming season intercut with interview clips — of cast members, executive producers, the director and the creator Peter Morgan — explaining what's in store. "The second season really examines the journey for Prince Phillip (Matt Smith)," says Morgan. "It's big and bold. It reflects the shifting times," says executive producer Suzanne Mackie.

'Margaret' follows Princess Margaret (Vanessa Kirby), who was forbidden by her sister, the Queen, from marrying her fiance, Peter Townsend, in fear of the ensuing scandal in Season 1. With their relationship strained, Margaret begins her rebellion in expected fashion indulging in heavy drinking and partying. She then finds herself attracted to a forward looking photographer (Matthew Goode), who holds contempt for the 'royal' ways. No, not a guy her sister would approve of. Yes, plenty of drama.

Netflix has confirmed the second season of The Crown will launch on 8 December.