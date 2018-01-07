The Crown: Helena Bonham Carter likely to play Princess Margaret in Netflix show

Helena Bonham Carter is getting ready to play Princess Margaret in The Crown.

The Netflix show, which chronicles the life of Queen Elizabeth II, is near a deal to have Carter take on the role of Princess Margaret in the upcoming third season. The British actress, known for playing eccentric roles in movies like Sweeney Todd and Alice in Wonderland, will take over the role from Vanessa Kirby, who played Margaret in the first two seasons.

The Crown, created by Peter Morgan, has received widespread acclaim for both the viewers and critics, Its second season started streaming on Netflix on 8 December and ended with Margaret marrying Antony Armstrong-Jones, the Earl of Snowdon (played by Matthew Goode) and pregnant with one of their children.

The Crown has starred Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II, Matt Smith as Prince Philip, Victoria Hamilton as the Queen Mother and Jeremy Northam as Anthony Eden, along with newcomers Matthew Goode and Michael C Hall.

Netflix is yet to confirm the third and fourth seasons of The Crown, but we already know that Olivia Colman will replace Foy in her lead role as Her Royal Majesty. Matt Smith will also be departing the series as his character is being recast to cover later years in the royal family’s lives.

Kirby had told The Hollywood Reporter she would be jealous of whoever gets to step into Princess Margaret’s shoes next. "I'm just so excited about whoever gets to do it because they've definitely got the coolest stuff coming up. Bring on the drama! I would have loved to have done it. I absolutely love to do all the blazing rows and getting drunk and just all of it. But I suppose I was lucky enough to have two seasons, so I could be more grateful, really.”