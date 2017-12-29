The Big Sick uploaded on a porn site, and actor Kumail Nanjiani wants it to stay there

Los Angeles: Actor-comedian Kumail Nanjiani knows a place where his fans can watch his film The Big Sick for free.

The 39-year-old actor found out the film has been posted on a porn site and he took to Twitter to let his fans know it as well.

For those of you who wanna watch #TheBigSick with your families & don’t have Amazon Prime or can’t afford to purchase it: The whole movie is available on pornhub. Don’t ask me how I know. It’s under “interracial.” This is not a joke. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) December 24, 2017

"For those of you who wanna watch The Big Sick with your families and don't have Amazon Prime or can't afford to purchase it: The whole movie is available on pornhub," Nanjiani tweeted. "Don't ask me how I know. It's under 'interracial'. This is not a joke," he added. The website also joined the conversation saying that they were trying to find the movie to remove and are unable to do so.

Oh no. Oh. Oh no. I didn’t mean it should be removed! Enjoy your Christmas! You’ve brought joy to so many people! You deserve this break! https://t.co/66VrTD5l32 — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) December 25, 2017

"Kumail, we are trying to find it to remove with no luck," they tweeted.

To this Kumail responded, "Oh no. Oh. Oh no. I didn't mean it should be removed! Enjoy your Christmas! You've brought joy to so many people! You deserve this break!"

The Michael Showalter-directed romantic comedy is based on the real-life romance of writer Emily V Gordon and Pakistan-born comedian Nanjiani, who wrote the script together.

It stars Nanjiani, Zoe Kazan, Holly Hunter and Ray Romano in lead roles.