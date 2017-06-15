The Big Sick, starring Anupam Kher and Kumail Nanjiani, to release on 30 June in India

Mumbai: Veteran Indian actor Anupam Kher-starrer American film The Big Sick has been set for release in India on 30 June.

The film will be released in the US a week before on 23 June in limited theatres opposite Transformers: The Last Knight and will later expand to other territories wide on 14 July, alongside Bad Dads, Midnight Sun, War for the Planet of the Apes and My Cousin Rachel, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

Directed by Michael Showalter, the film is based on the real life of Silicon Valley's Kumail Nanjiani, who has co-written it with wife Emily V. Gordon. Nanjiani also features in the film.

The romantic comedy film is being brought to India by MVP Entertainment, read a statement from the production company.

With a cast also including Shehnaz Treasury, Holly Hunter, Zoe Kazan, Ray Romano, Bo Burnham and Aidy Bryant, The Big Sick narrates the story of Pakistan-born aspiring comedian Kumail (Nanjiani), who connects with graduation student Emily (Kazan) after one of his standup sets.

However, what they thought would be just a one-night stand blossoms into the real thing, which complicates the life that is expected of Kumail by his traditional Muslim parents. When Emily is beset with a mystery illness, it forces Kumail to navigate the medical crisis with her parents, Beth and Terry (Holly Hunter and Ray Romano) whom he has never met, while dealing with the emotional tug-of-war between his family and his heart.

The film has garnered a lot of attention everywhere and has been premiered at all the major film festivals and been applauded. According to The Hollywood Reporter report, the US rights to the film has been bought by Amazon Studios for $12 million. The deal took place when the film was being screen this year at the Sundance Film Festival.