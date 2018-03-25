You are here:

The Big Sick director Michael Showalter to helm upcoming Jessica Chastain-Octavia Spencer comedy

Michael Showalter has been roped in to director the comedy film starring Jessica Chastain and Octavia Spencer.

The untitled holiday comedy was bagged by Universal Studios in a bidding war and is centred around the obstacle course-like journeys of the two women back home in time for Christmas, Variety reported.

The Big Sick director will helm the project, which is based on a pitch from Chastain's production company Freckle Films.

Chastain and Kelly Carmichael wrote the treatment for the film, while the script has been penned by Peter Chiarelli.

Chastain is also producing the film along with Carmichael, Celine Rattray and Trudie Styler.

