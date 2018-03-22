You are here:

The Big Bang Theory season finale will have Jerry O'Connell play the role of Sheldon Cooper's brother

PTI

Mar,22 2018 18:47:39 IST

Actor Jerry O'Connell will play older brother of Jim Parson's Sheldon Cooper in the season finale of Big Bang Theory.

The 44-year-old actor will play Georgie Cooper and the character will make an appearance at the wedding of Sheldon and Amy Farrah Fowler, the producers announced at PaleyFest, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Jerry O'Connell/Image from Twitter.

Jerry O'Connell/Image from Twitter.

The character of Georgie is not the only family member of Sheldon attending his wedding. Their mother Mary, who is portrayed by Laurie Metcalf, is also expected to make appearance on the occasion.

On Young Sheldon, actor Montana Jordan had portrayed the role of Georgie Cooper.

Published Date: Mar 22, 2018 18:47 PM | Updated Date: Mar 22, 2018 18:47 PM

tags: #Amy Farah Fowler #BuzzPatrol #Entertainment #Jerry O'Connell #Jim Parsons #Sheldon Cooper #The Big Bang Theory

also see

Stephen Hawking in The Big Bang Theory, Simpsons, Star Trek: A brief history of his pop culture appearances

Stephen Hawking in The Big Bang Theory, Simpsons, Star Trek: A brief history of his pop culture appearances

Stephen Hawking's death marks not just loss of a great physicist, but also a passionate science communicator

Stephen Hawking's death marks not just loss of a great physicist, but also a passionate science communicator

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, wife summoned by Thane police in connection with Call Data Record scam

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, wife summoned by Thane police in connection with Call Data Record scam