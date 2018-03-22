You are here:

The Big Bang Theory season finale will have Jerry O'Connell play the role of Sheldon Cooper's brother

Actor Jerry O'Connell will play older brother of Jim Parson's Sheldon Cooper in the season finale of Big Bang Theory.

The 44-year-old actor will play Georgie Cooper and the character will make an appearance at the wedding of Sheldon and Amy Farrah Fowler, the producers announced at PaleyFest, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The character of Georgie is not the only family member of Sheldon attending his wedding. Their mother Mary, who is portrayed by Laurie Metcalf, is also expected to make appearance on the occasion.

On Young Sheldon, actor Montana Jordan had portrayed the role of Georgie Cooper.

Published Date: Mar 22, 2018 18:47 PM | Updated Date: Mar 22, 2018 18:47 PM