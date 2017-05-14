The Big Bang Theory Season 10 finale ended with a huge cliffhanger involving Sheldon and Amy

Spoiler Alert

One of the main focal points of The Big Bang Theory has been Sheldon (Jim Parsons) and his relationship with Amy (Mayam Bialik), but the current twist in their romance has felt fans with many questions in their minds.

Through the ten seasons of The Big Bang Theory, we have seen Sheldon Cooper transform from a man who's only passionate about his studies and comics into a man who is capable of love and friendship. Along the seasons as series creators Chuck Lorre and Steve Molaro introduced Amy into the equation, the story line of the show changed quite a bit.

The series became more about a comedy of a misfit romance (between Sheldon and Amy) rather than the extremely nerdy comedy it was supposed to be. A few fans were happy, a few sad.

The current season had Sheldon and Amy moving in together, and Sheldon blossoms into a man in love rather than a nerd obsessed with physics. As Amy leaves to teach at Princeton for three months, Sheldon begins spending time with Ramona Nowitzki (guest star Riki Lindhome) who is interested in him.

The series of events end in a cliffhanger where Sheldon turns up at Princeton and pops the question to Amy. Will Amy accept the proposal? We will only find out in Season 11. Since we know that there are two more seasons of the show coming up, with a Sheldon Cooper spin-off, there are alot of loose ends that the creators can think of tying up.