The Apprentice: BBC recommissions popular TV reality show for three more seasons after 13-year-long run

IANS

Jan,24 2018 10:00 22 IST

London: The Apprentice will return for three more years after the BBC decided to re-commission it.

Still from The Apprentice featuring Lord Sugar (centre). Facebook/freesat

The popular reality TV show, which sees Lord Sugar go on the hunt for his next potential business partner or partners, has only just wrapped up its 13th installment.

However bosses haven't wasted any time thinking about the future as the BBC have reportedly commissioned it for another three years, according to Broadcast, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Speaking after the historic double win, Lord Sugar said: "This is a historic moment, I suppose, in the 13 years we've been doing this. And it's really because of what I said in the episode. I couldn't make a decision. It had to be both of them!

"They were two genuinely great experts in their field and I'm looking forward to going into business with them."

