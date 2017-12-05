Thalapathy 62: Vijay to team up with AR Murugadoss for upcoming Sun Pictures production

Fans of actor Vijay will be elated to know that his much-anticipated 62nd film has been announced. The popular Tamil actor will be teaming up with acclaimed director AR Murugadoss for his yet-to-be titled flagship project.

Produced by Sun Pictures, the upcoming film is being touted as a magnum opus.The news was confirmed by the production house.

Vijay is currently riding a wave with the ground-breaking success of Mersal. Although the film did run into trouble for its critique of GST, it became one of 2017's biggest blockbusters.

According to a report by India.com, Sun Pictures had last bankrolled Rajinikanth's sci-fi blockbuster Enthiran. The film was reportedly made on a mammoth budget of Rs 1.32 billion. Therefore, it would not be a stretch to assume that Vijay's 2nd outing will also be a grand affair.

Apart from the budget, the pair of Vijay and Murugadoss is known for delivering superhits like Thuppakki and Kaththi. Therefore, there is very little that could go wrong with this film which will be a career milestone for the actor. There is no official word on the rest of the cast yet.