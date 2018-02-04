Famous stunt choreographer duo Ram-Laxman, well known for winning the most number of Nandi Awards in the Best Stunt Master category, have been signed to work on the fight sequences of AR Murugadoss - Vijay's highly-anticipated project Thalapathy 62.

Twin brothers Ram and Laxman, who predominantly work in Tollywood, have a great line-up of films this year including Mahesh Babu's Bharath Ane Nenu, Allu Arjun's Naa Peru Surya, Ram Charan's Rangasthalam to name a few. They have nearly 100 films to their credit, and between 2004 to 2009, they bagged five Nandi awards from the government of Andhra Pradesh.

After shooting a short schedule in Chennai including a mass song number choreographed by Shobi master in a sprawling seaside set in East Coast Road, the Thalapathy 62 team is currently in Kolkata for the next leg of shooting. "It will be a three-week-long schedule and key action sequences including a high-octane chase scene amidst lots of cars will be canned here. Stunt masters Ram-Laxman will choreograph the action scenes in this schedule. The team has already started shooting in Kolkata from yesterday," a source told FirstPost, adding that the team has zeroed in on Rajarhat New Town, a fast-growing satellite city, as one of the locations in Kolkata.

Produced by Sun Television Network's Sun Pictures, Thalapathy 62 features Keerthy Suresh as the lead heroine, marking her second-time combination with Vijay after last year's Bairavaa. After the blockbuster success of Mersal, AR Rahman has been roped in to compose the music for the project. Rahman is reuniting with Murugadoss after their first and only association in the 2008 Aamir Khan blockbuster Ghajini.

Popular writer Jeyamohan, who has co-written Rajinikanth's 2.0, is the dialogue writer of Thalapathy 62, which has been billed as an emotionally-driven film. Young cinematographer Girish Gangadharan, who has been continuously posting some lovely on-location stills on his Instagram page, is handling the film's cinematography. Girish is known for his stellar work in the breakout Malayalam indie blockbuster Angamaly Diaries. Other technical crew consists of multiple national award-winning senior editor Sreekar Prasad and art director Santhanam, primarily known for his work in Selvaraghavan's Aayirathil Oruvan.

The makers have already announced that the film will hit the screens worldwide on the occasion of Diwali 2018. Murugadoss, who is collaborating with Vijay for the third-time after highly-successful previous outings Thuppakki (2012) and Kaththi (2014), is working at breakneck speed to finish the project on time.

Actor Prem Kumar, last seen in Pushkar-Gayathri's Vikram Vedha, plays an important role in the film. Yogi Babu has been roped in to provide comic relief. Thalapathy 62 is said to have a significant social message like Kaththi, which boldly talked about the plight of farmers and the money-hungry multinational corporations.

Other films that have announced a Diwali release include Thala Ajith - director Siva's Viswasam, which is yet to go on floors, and Suriya - Selvaraghavan's Suriya 36, which started rolling a few weeks back and is progressing swiftly.