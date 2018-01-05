Thalapathy 62: Keerthy Suresh, AR Rahman talk about working with Vijay and AR Murugadoss

As soon as Sun Pictures officially announced that Keerthy Suresh will be the female lead in Vijay’s upcoming magnum opus with AR Murugadoss, we got in touch with the actress. “As said in my previous interviews, I’m a big fan of Vijay sir. I paired with him in Bairavaa last year and I'm yet to get out of the hangover. But now, I’ve signed one more film with him. What else can I say? Feeling super happy and looking forward to the shoot”, said Keerthy.

Talking about Murugadoss, Keerthy said “I’ve only met him twice and all I can say is he is very sweet and down to earth person. Though I paired with Vijay sir in Bairavaa, the new film will be directed by AR Murugadoss and it’s definitely going to be different”.

Coincidentally, music composer Rahman also met the media on Thursday to promote his upcoming concert ‘Netru Indru Naalai’ in Chennai and spoke about his film with Murugadoss and Vijay. Rahman said, “It feels good to be back with Murugadoss after ten years. He is very good at justifying songs with visuals”. Rahman earlier collaborated with Murugadoss in Ghajini (Hindi).

Fans of Vijay are slightly disappointed with AR Rahman for not using Vijay’s voice in any of his films. Vijay and Rahman had worked together in Udhaya, Azhagiya Tamizh Magan, and the recent blockbuster Mersal. On the possibilities of Vijay singing in AR Murugadoss film, Rahman said “Let’s see, the situation should demand and things shouldn’t be forced. But fans who expect a different music comparing to Mersal will enjoy the songs”.

Another interesting update on Thalapathy 62 is that Pallavi Singh will be taking care of costumes of Thalapathy Vijay and Keerthy Suresh in the film.

Recently, a photo shoot featuring Vijay and Keerthy Suresh was held at AVM Studios, Chennai. Although the team tried to maintain the secrecy, someone leaked the pics of Vijay from the photo shoot and fans were excited seeing their matinee-idol stylishly smoking a cigarette in front of a Rolls Royce.

Sources say that usually Murugadoss takes care of promotional and the creative part of his films, but this time, he will be fully concentrating on the script and Sun Pictures will take care of the promotions. In fact, official updates of the film were announced only by Sun Pictures.

“Murugadoss want this new film to be better than his previous two blockbusters with Vijay— Kaththi, and Thuppakki. He is aware of the massive expectations and working hard to satisfy ardent fans of the actor”, said a source close to the director. On the technical side, besides Rahman, cinematographer Girish Gangadharan (Angamaly Diaries and Kali) and multiple National Award-winning editor Sreekar Prasad are on board for the film.

The shoot of the film is expected to begin by the end of this month.