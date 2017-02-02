Thalapathy 61 vs Vivegam: Vijay, Ajith fans take to Twitter to play out rivalries

The magic of Kollywood is all about the fan frenzy associated with its superstars. For a very long time now, fans of Tamil films have kept the halo around their favourite superstar shining, whether it is regarding the first look, teaser, trailer or the opening day collection. The advent of social media has taken it to a different level.

This week there was a lot of excitement for the die-hard Kollywood fans of Vijay and Ajith. The puja of Vijay’s new untitled film, called Thalapathy 61 by fans, was held on Wednesday (1 February) morning. Soon social media was buzzing with news that arch-rival Ajith's new film, referred by fans as Thala 57, will releases its title and first look at midnight (2 Feb).

Vijay’s Thalapathy 61 is produced by leading production house Sri Thenandal Films and it is their 100th film. Directed by hit maker Atlee (Raja Rani & Theri), a lot is expected from the fans as the combo’s earlier film Theri (2016) was a blockbuster.

In the film Vijay is paired opposite three heroines – Jyothika, Kajal Aggarwal and Samantha, and has also a strong supporting cast of SJ Surya, Sathyaraj, Vadivelu and Sathyan. The story and screenplay is written by Vijendra Prasad, SS Rajamouli’s dad, and has music by AR Rahman. The big budget action drama will be shot in Chennai, North India and USA.

At midnight on Thursday, director Shiva announced on Twitter that Thala 57 is being named Vivegam. It is the Ajith-Shiva combo’s third film in a row; their last release Vedalam (2015) was a blockbuster. The film is being produced by one of the oldest production houses Sathya Jyothi Films, and has Ajith playing a secret agent.

The film has been extensively shot in Europe and Bulgaria. It has two heroines Kajal Aggarwal and Akshara Haasan, with Vivek Oberoi playing the villain and music by Anirudh. Vivegam will be Ajith’s big summer release of 2017.

Meanwhile fans of both the actors, who are supposed to be bitter rivals, went berserk breaking social media, with both the films trending. Within a few hours of the announcement, fans have even printed posters and cut-outs of their favourite star.

