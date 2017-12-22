Thackeray teaser: Nawazuddin Siddiqui impresses as Shiv Sena founder; film to release in 2019

The teaser of Thackeray, the upcoming biopic of Balasaheb Thackeray, with Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the politician, has released and it does not disappoint. The actor is unrecognisable but uncannily similar to the Shiv Sena founder in Thackeray.

The actor shared the teaser on his Twitter.

It’s an honour and pride to portray the Real King of the Country on Screen.

Here comes the TEASER of #Thackeray

Hearty Thanx to Shri @uddhavthackeray Sir, Shri @rautsanjay61, Shri @SrBachchan Sir and Abhijit Pansehttps://t.co/cYHRUkdJEu — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) December 21, 2017

The Thackeray teaser was released in the presence of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray who said, "The life and times of Balasaheb was about making the common man a hero, boosting confidence and strengthening the common man," at the event attended by Amitabh Bachchan and director of the film Abhijit Panse.

The one minute forty second-long teaser starts with a reference to a violence-ridden city, followed by a Muslim man praying with the Shiv Sena leader, who is conducting a meeting in the same room. The teaser then reveals Siddiqui as Bal Thackeray, greeting a large rally with his party symbol, the face of a tiger, framed right behind his head.

While the poster of the film had been doing the rounds for quite some time, Siddiqui's final look as the controversial politician, has hit the right spot. Nawazuddin, who has already played Manto in Nandita Das’s upcoming biopic of the writer, is currently enjoying the challenge of playing famous personalities.

The film has been written by journalist and MP Sanjay Raut, and will be shot in Hindi, Marathi, and dubbed in English. It is slated for to release on 23 January, 2019.