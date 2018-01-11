Thaanaa Serndha Koottam: Anirudh Ravichander says Suriya-starrer has his 'career-best song visuals'

When the makers of Thaanaa Serndha Koottam conducted the film's audio launch a few days back, composer Anirudh Ravichander, who has delivered a best-selling album, was quite conspicuous by his absence.On 10 January, the team organized a swift pre-release event with Anirudh's special live performance in front of Suriya's ardent fans.

"I'm very happy to have scored the music for Suriya sir for the first time. I thoroughly enjoyed his screen presence throughout the film. I liked all the little nuances he's done in the movie. In fact, his performance inspired me to make good music," said Anirudh, at the event in Chennai.

Anirudh also heaped praise on Vignesh Shivan's lyrics and highlighted it as one of the reasons for the album's success. "Vignesh Shivan has infused some fantastic humour elements even in the most serious situations of the story. Thaanaa Serndha Koottam will surely be a special film in our career. I was also impressed by the cinematography of Dinesh Krishnan. I can confidently say that this movie has my career-best song visuals," said Anirudh.

RJ Balaji, who plays a brief but impactful role, said Thaanaa Serndha Koottam is the first film which made him feel completely satisfied as an actor in his career so far. Balaji also lavished praise on Vignesh Shivan, who provided him the breakthrough role in Vijay Sethupathi's Naanum Rowdy Thaan.

"Vignesh Shivan is the kind of student who never studies properly but scores the first rank when the exam comes. He has worked really hard for this film. No one, including himself, thought that he would direct his second movie after Podaa Podi. Now, to believe that he has directed a star like Suriya in his third project is quite surreal. Thaanaa Serndha Koottam is going to be a thoroughly entertaining film. Vignesh Shivan has presented the Suriya that we all love. I watched the movie last night, and it took me back to the Ghajini and Kaakha Kaakha days. Thaanaa Serndha Koottam will boldly talk about a lot of pressing social issues," said Balaji, adding that Vignesh Shivan has shown his socially-responsible side through this film.

Suriya sportively shook a leg with his fans for the viral hit number 'Sodakku Mela Sodakku Poduven' on stage in an impromptu performance. "Anirudh's songs are one of the significant reasons for the considerable hype the film carries in other states like Andhra Pradesh and Kerala. I witnessed it first-hand when I went there for promotions. I know how Anirudh and Vignesh worked through sleepless nights to come up with great music. Vignesh undertook a lot of pressure in the past few days. Thaanaa Serndha Koottam has made me reinvent myself. It has been a lot of learning and unlearning throughout the shooting period," said Suriya.

The film has Keerthy Suresh playing the lead heroine. Ramya Krishnan, Suresh Menon, Kalaiarasan and veteran actor Senthil form the supporting cast. Filmmaker Gautham Menon has dubbed for Suresh Menon in the movie, which is produced by KE Gnanavel Raja.

Thaanaa Serndha Koottam is all set to hit the screens worldwide on 12 January, in both Tamil and Telugu simultaneously. The film is titled in Gang in Telugu and will be released by UV Creations.

Chiyaan Vikram and Tamannaah's Sketch directed by Vijay Chander of Vaalu fame and Prabhu Deva, Hansika-starrer Gulaebaghavali are the two other movies releasing tomorrow (12 January) for the harvest festival in Tamil Nadu.

Published Date: Jan 11, 2018 09:54 AM | Updated Date: Jan 11, 2018 10:04 AM