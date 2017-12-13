Telugu superstar Venkatesh's upcoming film with director Trivikram Srinivas announced

Telugu superstar Venkatesh is all set to collaborate with director Trivikram Srinivas in the upcoming film Production No 6. The production house of the film, Haarika and Hassine Creations, tweeted revealing the project.

We are glad to announce our next film "Production No 6" under the direction of #TrivikramSrinivas garu. #HBDVenkatesh pic.twitter.com/Zh1yPbJnkI — Haarika & Hassine Creations (@haarikahassine) December 12, 2017

The film's launch also commemorates Venkatesh's 57th birthday, as reported by The Hindustan Times.

Venkatesh was last seen in the sports drama film Guru, which is a remake of the 2016 Tamil film Irudhi Suttru that starred Madhavan.

It is also reported that Venkatesh has three other films in his kitty along with the Trivikram film.

One of these films happen to be a Teja directorial. The film was launched on 4 December, as reported by The Times of India. Venkatesh will reportedly play a professor in the film which is tentatively titled Aata Nade Veta Nade. The film will be produced by Suresh Babu and Anil Sunkara, adds the TOI report. However no official announcements have been made.

The other film, helmed by Anil Ravipudi is titled F2 which will be a commercial multi-starrer, reports Deccan Chronicle. The third film in Venkatesh's pipeline is going to be helmed by Bommarillu Bhaskar. As per the report by thehansindia.com, the film reportedly stars Vijay Devarakonda along with Venkatesh, who is speculated to play Vijay's uncle in the film.