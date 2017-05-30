Telugu filmmaker Dasari Narayana Rao passes away after being critically ill for days

Legendary Telugu filmmaker and former Union Minister Dasari Narayana Rao has passed away, according to an IANSreport. Dasari was first admitted to KIMS — a private hospital — in Heyderabad in February this year, as he suffered from kidney and respiratory problems.

Unfortunately more visits ensued frequently thereafter, including surgeries for infections in his lungs and kidneys. At the time however, he had shown positive signs of recovery and went on to celebrate his 75th birthday in an elaborate manner on 4th May.

His condition deteriorated once again last week as he was admitted to KIMS again. Three days ago, he underwent surgery once again. However, as a result of the surgery, he got sepsis and several infections infiltrated his system. He was then put on dialysis and ventilator support while the doctors waited for it to work so that they could have an assured report on his response to the treatment and his progress. The doctor's noticed significant spikes in Dasari's blood pressure today as they waited for positive news.

Dasari is an National Award-winning director, holding the mammoth Guinness Book of Records of directing over 125 movies in Telugu, and producing 50 others. His most famous works include Tollywood blockbusters like Premabhishekam, Tata Manavadu, Osey Ramulamma and Meghasandesham.

Not long ago, Dasari announced his plans of directing a biopic on the recently deceased beloved Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu J Jayalalithaa.

Dasari served as the Union Minister of state for coal during the previous United Progressive Alliance regime under former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. During his tenure, he was put on trial by a special CBI court on charges of criminal breach of trust and criminal conspiracy in the Coalgate scam.

With inputs from IANS