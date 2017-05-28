Telugu film star Nagarjuna to play Karna in Mohanlal's Rs 1,000 crore film Mahabharata

The epic film Mahabharata, which is being made on a mammoth budget of Rs 1,000 crore, might have Southern superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni playing the character Karna, according to aHindustan Times report. Actor Mohanlal is playing the lead role of Bheema in the film.

The film is based on the classic novel Randamoozham, originally written by MT Vasudevan. It is being directed by V Shrikumar Menon.

Nagarjuna told HT that he has been approached for the role of Karna, but nothing is confirmed yet. He also said that he his familiar with Shrikumar as they have previously worked together in an advertisement. Nagarjuna also praised Vasudevan's skills by calling him one of the best screenplay writers in the country.

According to a Times of India report, Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan are also being considered for the film. The film is going to be released in two parts, one of which will be released in 2020.

The second part of the film will be released 90 days after that. The film will be dubbed in various languages like Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada. The makers are planning to release the film in other foreign and regional languages as well, according to the same TOI report.

Although Mahabharata finds itself in the middle of a flaming controversy right now, regarding its name, the makers are planning to start shooting the film by 2018.