Telugu comedian Vijay Sai found dead in Hyderabad apartment, police suspect suicide

Popular Telugu comedian Vijay Sai was found dead in his Hyderabad apartment today (11 December) morning. According to a report by News18, the actor's body was found hanging in his apartment, which is located near Yusufguda. As per the same report, his parents were also present in the house at the time of his death. Although it looks like a case of suicide, the investigating team has said that the "exact reason for the suicide is yet to be known".

The 38-year-old made his debut in 2001, after which he continued to appeared in a number of hit films like Bommarillu and Ammayilu Abbayilu. However, he was under immense pressure lately due to financial problems.

Apart from that, it is being reported that Sai had been living separately from his wife, which had further added to his personal troubles. He had also stopped getting good film offers and was was also believed to be depressed, reports Indian Express. Meanwhile, local news organisations have been terming his faltering career the main reason which forced him to take such an extreme step.

The film fraternity had expressed grief and shock over his sudden demise. Tollywood PRO Vamsi Kaka told Indian Express that the high-profile people of the industry should come forward to help find a permanent solution for people like Sai, who face financial trouble.