Telugu actor Vijay Sai's wife booked for abetment to suicide along with two others

Telugu actor Vijay Sai on 11 December committed suicide and hours later, police booked his wife and two others for abetment to suicide. The 35-year-old was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his flat in Yousufguda neighborhood, police said.

Police recovered a video taken by him on his mobile phone before ending his life, in which he allegedly blamed his wife and two others for driving him to the extreme.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Venkateshwar Rao said the selfie video was sent for forensic examination. Vijay Sai and his wife Vanita were living separately for two years and had also filed for a divorce in a court. They have a daughter.

On a complaint by Vijay's father Subba Rao, police registered a case against Vanita, lawyer Srinivas and Sashidhar. The police officer said they were investigating the relations between Vanita and Sashidhar.

Police were also trying to identifying the people the actor last spoke to over phone or met personally. Vijay's parents alleged that he was under mental stress due to the behaviour of his wife.

Vanita, however, dismissed the allegations against her. She alleged that Vijay had even beaten her up on some occasions but she never revealed this.

She broke down on reaching Osmania Hospital, where the body was kept for autopsy. She told reporters that she failed to understand why Vijay took the extreme step when the divorce case was pending in the court.

Vijay made his debut with the movie Ammayilu Abbayilu in 2003. Later he played a comedian in movies like Current, Vara Prasad Potti Prasad, Bommarillu, Okariki Okaru, Brindavanam and Mr Manmadha. His last film was Dhanalaxmi Talupu Tadite, which was released in 2015.