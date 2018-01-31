Telugu actor Samrat Reddy arrested for alleged trespassing, theft in estranged wife's house

Telugu actor Samrat Reddy has been arrested for alleged trespassing and theft in the house of his estranged wife, a police official said.

Acting on a complaint by K Haritha Reddy, police on 30 January booked him for trespass, theft and causing disappearance of evidence.

Samrat Reddy, whose real name is GVS Krishna Reddy, allegedly broke into Haritha's flat in Madhapur and stole her belongings. The complainant alleged that he also damaged CCTV cameras and took away DVR, which consisted of the footage of his entering the house.

Samrat played the lead role in Panchakshari (2010) with Anushka Shetty. He also acted in Kittu Unnadu Jagratha, starring Raj Tarun as the male lead.

Haritha, 29, alleged that Samrat and his sister Sahithi Reddy committed the theft on 13 January when she was out of town.

Madhapur police inspector R. Kalinga Rao said the case was booked against the actor and his sister on 25 January. While the actor was arrested on 30 January, the police were waiting for his sister's return from Goa.

Samrat and Haritha, an interior designer, had married in 2015 but the couple had marital disputes. She had also complained to police that the actor harassed her for dowry. A court had recently granted him anticipatory bail in the dowry harassment case.

Haritha alleged that Samrat is a drug addict and is also in a relationship with another woman. The actor, however, had denied the allegations. Samrat claimed that Haritha is making baseless allegations as he had rejected her condition that he stop acting in films.

Published Date: Jan 31, 2018 14:35 PM | Updated Date: Jan 31, 2018 14:35 PM