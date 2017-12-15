Taylor Swift's 'thank you 2017' message on Instagram goes viral — for all the wrong reasons

When Taylor Swift chose to post a harmless image of her Jingle Bell Ball performance on her 28th birthday in London along with a message which read, “I couldn’t have asked for a better year, all thanks to you”, she might not have expected the witty push back from the internet. But that is exactly what was served to the birthday girl as reported by Cosmopolitan.

The complete Instagram post which read, “I love you guys so much. This was a photo @paul_sidoti took at @capitalofficial Jingle Bell Ball in London a few days ago. I couldn’t have asked for a better year, all thanks to you. Thanks for all the birthday wishes. Can’t wait to see what 28 will be like. See you on tour,” ended up triggering criticism of Swift for basking in her personal glory and not being sensitive to the numerous tragedies that 2017 witnessed, along with political upheavals and the ongoing refugee crisis.

The responses varied from a scathing, “I mean, yeah there were Nazis and white supremacy marches, and families are being town apart, and there were mass shootings, and people are losing health care, but none of that affects me, so 2017 was great!” to the witty, “There isn't an eye roll big enough.”

As expected, Swifties (what Taylor Swift’s loyal army of fans call themselves) leapt to the pop star's defense. A fan’s response to the critical tweet, “Gasp Taylor Swift’s personal life was good this year, clearly she isn’t paying attention to the rest of the world. Saying your personal year was good says literally nothing about the social/political state. A year can be shit socially but good to you regarding personal growth,“ was a supportive, “Exactly!!! Her personal life was good this year and she should be allowed to enjoy that.”

While the internet rages about Swift's latest social media uttering, Taylor herself is siting pretty: her latest album Reputation has already gone three times platinum and she won her counter-suit for sexual assault, garnering respect from fans.