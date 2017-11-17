You are here:

Taylor Swift's Reputation becomes highest selling album of 2017 in first four days of release

AP

Nov,17 2017 13:11 15 IST

In just four days, Taylor Swift’s new album has sold more traditional albums than any other release this year. Billboard reports the album, Reputation, sold 1.05 million copies in the first four days after its release. The singer's much-anticipated album on 10 November.

Taylor Swift. Image from Twitter/@StarTribune

Taylor Swift. Image from Twitter/@StarTribune

Before Swift released her album, Ed Sheeran’s Divide was the year’s best-selling album, with 919,000 units sold. Kendrick Lamar’s Damn has sold 8,42,000 units.

Since Billboard changed how it views albums sales — incorporating single track sales (10 song sales = 1 album sale) and streaming (1,500 streams = 1 album sale) — Sheeran’s album has sold 2.3 million units overall. Lamar’s has moved 2.5 million units.

tags: #BuzzPatrol #divide #Ed Sheeran #look what you made me do #Reputation #Taylor Swift #Tune In #TuneIn

also see

New Year's Day: Old Taylor Swift strikes back with this sweet, intimate song from her album Reputation

New Year's Day: Old Taylor Swift strikes back with this sweet, intimate song from her album Reputation

MTV EMAs 2017: Shawn Mendes beats Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran to win Best Artist Award

MTV EMAs 2017: Shawn Mendes beats Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran to win Best Artist Award

CMA Awards 2017: Taylor Swift bags Song of the Year for 'Better Man'; see complete list of winners

CMA Awards 2017: Taylor Swift bags Song of the Year for 'Better Man'; see complete list of winners