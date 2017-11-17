You are here:

Taylor Swift's Reputation becomes highest selling album of 2017 in first four days of release

In just four days, Taylor Swift’s new album has sold more traditional albums than any other release this year. Billboard reports the album, Reputation, sold 1.05 million copies in the first four days after its release. The singer's much-anticipated album on 10 November.

Before Swift released her album, Ed Sheeran’s Divide was the year’s best-selling album, with 919,000 units sold. Kendrick Lamar’s Damn has sold 8,42,000 units.

Since Billboard changed how it views albums sales — incorporating single track sales (10 song sales = 1 album sale) and streaming (1,500 streams = 1 album sale) — Sheeran’s album has sold 2.3 million units overall. Lamar’s has moved 2.5 million units.