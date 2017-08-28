Taylor Swift skips MTV VMAs 2017 despite being nominated; singer's new single debuts at show

Los Angeles: Singer Taylor Swift gave Sunday's MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) a miss despite the debut of her self-referential music video for 'Look What You Made Me Do' at the ceremony.

There were reports that Swift, who was also nominated for the best collaboration with Zayn Malik for 'I Don’t Wanna Live Forever' at the awards show, would attend the VMAs.

But the 27-year-old star decided to skip the ceremony. The reason of her absence was unknown, reported Entertainment Weekly.

However, the duo won the award for their hit track from the film Fifty Shades Darker and the song’s co-writers Jack Antonoff and Sam Dew took to the stage to accept the Moon Person trophy on Swift’s behalf.

The show was hosted by Katy Perry, who also performed her latest hits.