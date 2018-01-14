Taylor Swift releases new music video with Ed Sheeran, Future for the song 'End Game'

Taylor Swift has dropped the music video for her single 'End Game'. The song, which features British pop-star Ed Sheeran and Atlanta rapper Future, is the third single from Swift's hit 2017 album Reputation. This the third music video release from the album after last year's 'Look What You Made Me Do' and '...Ready For It?'.

'End Game' has been written by Swift, Sheeran and Future, and has been produced by Max Martin and Shellback. Directed by Joseph Kahn, Taylor Swift's new video gives us an interesting look into the pop-star's indulgent life as she travels from Miami to Tokyo to London with her entourage.

Future, who raps a verse on the track, is seen in the Miami segment of the video whereas Ed Sheeran, one of Swift's closest pop-star friends, is seen hanging out with her in a club in downtown Tokyo. Swift can be seen partying on a massive yacht (which also has a swimming pool), driving a Lamborghini, and playing the mobile game Snake in a London pub. She can also be seen drinking champagne and dancing around with her friends in expensive locations. The music video is basically a rich kid's version of Instagram come to life.

You can watch the music video below.

Published Date: Jan 14, 2018 13:43 PM | Updated Date: Jan 14, 2018 13:48 PM