Taraji P Henson, rapper Method Man to act in TV skit alongside hip hop trio Salt-N-Pepa

Popular hip-hop group Salt-N-Pepa have signed on to appear in festive TV skit White Hot Holidays alongside actress Taraji P Henson and rapper Method Man.

Cheryl "Salt" James and Sandra "Pepa" Denton, who are a part of the group along with Deidra "DJ Spinderella" Roper, will appear as Sugar-N-Spice in the show, reports tmz.com.

According to sources, James and Denton signed the show because they are keen to do more acting in the future.

They recorded the episode last week, and the show will also feature fellow musicians Fergie, Ciara and Faith Evans, but they will be focusing to their rapping and singing talents rather than acting.

Salt-N-Pepa will also appear alongside Henson in the next series of TV show Empire.