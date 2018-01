You are here:

Tape Cast: Sonam Kapoor, Masaba Gupta discuss social media and putting up with trolls

Actor Sonam Kapoor and designer Masaba Gupta discuss social media and taking a strong stand against trolls. The two also recall childhood memories and living with strict parents in this episode of Tape Cast.

Published Date: Jan 09, 2018 14:20 PM | Updated Date: Jan 09, 2018 14:20 PM