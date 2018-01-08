Tape Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Raju Hirani discuss films, relationships and stardom

Raju Hirani and Shahid Kapoor come together to shoot an episode of Film Companion's Tape Cast. The show gets together two people, who unravel different facets of their personalities.

The celebrated director, who has films like Munnabhai MBBS, PK and 3 Idiots to his credit, discusses the relationships he has had with people in the industry. He reveals that he and Boman Irani have taken a lot of trips together.

Kapoor, who is finally gearing up for the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati, talks about stardom and its impact on relationships. Obviously, he talks about his wife Mira Rajput, too, who he says was very unassuming and did not ask him questions about the film industry at all.

Coming back to their professional lives, the two discuss cinema and how everyone involved in the making of a film must do their 100 per cent for the film to succeed. Kapoor says that he has felt cheated during the shoot of some films, as he didn't feel the directors were 'in it'. Hirani agrees with him when he says that people should be process-oriented rather than being obsessed with the result. The episode also has a question from a special guest - Imtiaz Ali.

Published Date: Jan 08, 2018 19:30 PM | Updated Date: Jan 08, 2018 19:58 PM