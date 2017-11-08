Tamil composer Anirudh Ravichander to work with director Trivikram for the second time

Upcoming Telugu film, starring "Power Star" Pawan Kalyan and helmed by Trivikram Srinivas, is one of Tollywood's most awaited releases. While the gung ho around the film, tentatively called PSPK25, is already building up as the film's production is on the roll, the film's music has also created quite the buzz, courtesy the film's music composer, Anirudh Ravichander.

Recently, on 7 November, the film's song 'Baitikochi Choste' was released and it became an instant favourite online. Ravichander, who has won hearts in the Tamil film industry (Kollywood) with his music, seems to have struck the right chords with the Telugu film music lovers as well. The YouTube video has received 1.6 million views in a span of two days.

Also read: Pawan Kalyan, Trivikram's film gearing up for Sankranti release: All you need to know

The untitled film with Trivikram, Pawan Kalyan which is reportedly called PSPK25 (as per the credits on the music album cover) also marks Ravichander's Tollywood debut.

The film's makers had released a video on YouTube featuring Ravichander on 16 October as a special, commemorating the young music composer's birthday. Ravichander, while talking about his experience of working with Trivikram also revealed that the director-composer duo are all set to collaborate again in an upcoming film that stars Jr NTR.

"I think this land has been too kind to me. I couldn’t have asked for a better start than Pawan Kaylan sir and Trivikram sir’s film as my [Telugu] debut. On my birthday, I would like to disclose that I would be doing my next Telugu film too with Trivikram sir which will have Jr NTR as the lead in the film. We will start working on that once PSPK25 is done," says Ravichander.

Ravichander, back in the Tamil film industry, has delivered some of the biggest musical hits, the most recent being Ajith's blockbuster Vivegam. His other notable works include Vedalam, Velaiilla Pattadhari and most importantly 3 (which featured the hugely popular track, 'Kolaveri Di').

Here's the whole video: