Tamil actor Vishal joins politics: 'I'm here as a commoner, I look up to Arvind Kejriwal'

Tamil action hero Vishal has jumped into politics. He has filed his nomination as an independent candidate for the by-poll to the RK Nagar constituency in Chennai, which fell vacant following Jayalalithaa’s death. It has caught major political parties and Kollywood by surprise, as Vishal rushed into where superstar Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan are still waiting to tread.

Vishal's last release Thupparivaalan was a hit and his next film Irumbu Thirai is due in January. Elections are nothing new to Vishal, as he contested and won two important Tamil film association elections against stiff opposition.

His claim to fame was when he opposed veterans like Sharat Kumar in 2015, and got elected as the general secretary of the powerful actors body South Indian Film Artistes Association popularly known as Nadigar Sangam. Early this year he was elected president of the Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC) in a fierce battle with veterans. Today Vishal is definitely the most powerful personality in Tamil cinema as he heads the actor’s and producers body, and virtually calls the shot.

The buzz in political circles is that Vishal may be Kamal Haasan’s trojan horse to test the waters, as a by-poll is ideal. Vishal is more close to Kamal Haasan, who was instrumental in getting him elected as Nadigar Sangam chief. What has lent credence to the story is that Vishal wants the ‘whistle’ as his symbol, something associated with Kamal Haasan. Kamal had recently annoucned an online ‘whistle blower' app called Maiyyam Whistle.

However speaking to Firstpost, Vishal said: “I’m here as a commoner and my inspirations are former president late APJ Abdul Kalam and Arvind Kejriwal. I look up to these two people. I haven’t met Arvind Kejriwal but he is a people's leader. RK Nagar is not new to me as I have worked here providing relief during the 2015 Chennai floods. A lot of actors like Prakash Raj, Arya and Khushboo have liked my idea. I’m yet to speak to Kamal sir about my entry into the by-election. There are a lot of young committed voters who appreciated the stance I have taken and I’m sure I will win the by-election”

Meanwhile some actors and producers have turned the heat on Vishal. Actor, director and producer Cheran said, “ I have no issue about Vishal contesting in the by-poll but first he should resign from his president post of TFPC, It has been eight months since he got elected as president of producers council and there's been no improvement as 95 % of the films continue to flop. He has no right to contest the by-poll, let him first set his house (films) in order.”

But within Kollywood, there is a feeling that the state government will crackdown on the industry, as Vishal’s entry into RK Nagar by-elections will further dent the ruling party vote bank. A few others believe that Vishal is trying to boost his career by doing these political stunts. Meanwhile, Vishal is getting ready for a star studded campaign in RK Nagar, where elections will be held on December 21.