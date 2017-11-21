You are here:

Tamil actor Trisha Krishnan conferred with UNICEF celebrity advocate status

Chennai: Tamil actor Trisha Krishnan was conferred the UNICEF celebrity advocate status in Chennai on 20 November.

Subsequently, "she will voice the rights of children including adolescents and young people," a UNICEF release said.

The actor will lend support to efforts to address issues such as anaemia, child marriage, child labour and child abuse, especially in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, it said.

Trisha took to Twitter and posted a picture:

Chief of UNICEF office Tamil Nadu and Kerala, Job Zachariah was quoted as saying that Trisha was an "icon for the adolescents and young people."

"She has the power to amplify the children's issues and address the violation of child rights in the family, community and in public spaces," he said. "She will also promote education and health of adolescents and the value of girl child in family and society," he added.

Trisha was the first film actor from South India to receive the recognition by UNICEF, the release said.

The actor assured to commit herself "to create more awareness on health, education, nutrition and protection of children, especially the adolescents and young people in Tamil Nadu and Kerala."

"I would support the efforts of government to make Tamil Nadu malnutrition-free and open defecation free," she added.

