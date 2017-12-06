Tamil actor Napoleon to make Hollywood debut in Devil's Night: Dawn Of The Nain Rouge

Tamil actor Napoleon Duraisamy is all set to make his Hollywood debut with Emmy nominated director Sam Logan Khalegi's Devil's Night: Dawn Of The Nain Rouge.

"One of the producers of the film, Ganesh, is from my native — Trichy. One day, he told me that he was going to produce a Hollywood film, and when I wished him luck, he surprised me saying that I should act in it. I told him that I cannot speak English that well and also have some Tamil film commitments. But he was insistent and said that I can shoot whenever I'm free. It's based on a true story about a local legend and I shot for my scenes last October. There is still some more work left and I will be shooting those portions sometime this month. We’re planning to release the film in Tamil as well as I want my fans to watch the film. We’ll make slight changes to the Tamil version and we have to shoot a few scenes for the same," said Napoleon, according to a Times of India report.

The movie is a supernatural thriller and will see Jesi Jensen in the lead role. Napoleon will be seen playing a museum curator. Istvan Lettang is the cinematographer of the film and the movie is expected to be dubbed in Tamil as well. The film is being shot in the US and the music is being composed by Devan Ekambaram, a Tamil singer-actor who will also be making his Hollywood debut with Devil's Night: Dawn Of The Nain Rouge. The movie will also star Eminem's brother Nathan Mathers who will be making his acting debut.

Napoleon went on to reveal that he was already in talks for another Hollywood film after Devil's Night: Dawn Of The Nain Rouge.

Watch the trailer of Devil's Night: Dawn Of The Nain Rouge

