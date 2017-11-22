Taimur Ali Khan's day out; Varun Dhawan's pole dance session: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Taimur Ali Khan steps out with his mom

Kareena Kapoor stepped out with her son Taimur Ali Khan. As always, the paparazzi went crazy and the internet was soon flooded with the little one's pictures. Katrina Kaif shows off her moves

Bts........ swag shoot by @rezaparkview #swagseswagat A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Nov 21, 2017 at 11:47pm PST

Katrina Kaif once again proves with 'Swag Se Swagat' that she is, indeed, a gifted dancer. Here's a peek at the song from behind-the-scenes.

Behati Prinsloo's cheeky photo

Same butt different A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on Nov 21, 2017 at 5:28pm PST

Model Behati Prinsloo posted a cheeky photo of her husband — singer Adam Levine — and their toddler. The couple is known to be really playful on social media, and this photo proves just that. Varun Dhawan follows Jacqueline Fernandez's footsteps

Not as easy as it looks. Thanks @jacquelinef143 and @lanaroxy. Really helps build up core fitness and flexibility. You gotta keep mixing it up A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Nov 21, 2017 at 1:18am PST

Jacqueline Fernandez had stunned everyone with her pole dance in A Gentleman. Now, her Judwaa co-star Varun Dhawan has followed suit by taking it up.