Taimur Ali Khan's day out; Varun Dhawan's pole dance session: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

FP Staff

Nov,22 2017 14:55 10 IST

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Taimur Ali Khan steps out with his mom

Kareena Kapoor stepped out with her son Taimur Ali Khan. As always, the paparazzi went crazy and the internet was soon flooded with the little one's pictures. Katrina Kaif shows off her moves  

Bts........ swag shoot by @rezaparkview #swagseswagat A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

Katrina Kaif once again proves with 'Swag Se Swagat' that she is, indeed, a gifted dancer. Here's a peek at the song from behind-the-scenes.

Behati Prinsloo's cheeky photo

Same butt different

A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on

Model Behati Prinsloo posted a cheeky photo of her husband — singer Adam Levine — and their toddler. The couple is known to be really playful on social media, and this photo proves just that. Varun Dhawan follows Jacqueline Fernandez's footsteps

Jacqueline Fernandez had stunned everyone with her pole dance in A Gentleman. Now, her Judwaa co-star Varun Dhawan has followed suit by taking it up.

