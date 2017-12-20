Taimur Ali Khan turns one; Twinkle Khanna promotes Padman: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Taimur Ali Khan turns one

Everyone's little bundle of joy, Taimur Ali Khan is bringing in his birthday at the Pataudi Palace today. Aunt Karisma Kapoor, took to Instagram to share this adorable photo of him. Twinkle Khanna, Smriti Irani, Maneka Gandhi unite for a cause

Discussing spreading awareness about Menstrual hygiene and after meeting @Manekagandhibjp and @smritiirani -two empathetic,fierce and decisive ministers,I'm convinced that the world would be better if just women were running the show pic.twitter.com/v617ER2HfM — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) December 20, 2017

In the run up to Padman, Twinkle Khanna is leaving no stone unturned to spread awareness about menstrual hygiene.

Alia Bhatt's furry companion

MOTHER OF CAT 👑 A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on Dec 19, 2017 at 10:36am PST

It's no secret that Alia Bhatt has the cutest cat. Look at the furry one clinging on to her "mother". Anupam Kher's look from The Indian Detective

Anupam Kher and Russell Peters' comedy series The Indian Detective looks like a lot of fun. The actor's first look has been revealed on Twitter.