Taimur Ali Khan turns one; Twinkle Khanna promotes Padman: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

FP Staff

Dec,20 2017 15:25 28 IST

Taimur Ali Khan turns one

Everyone's little bundle of joy, Taimur Ali Khan is bringing in his birthday at the Pataudi Palace today. Aunt Karisma Kapoor, took to Instagram to share this adorable photo of him. Twinkle Khanna, Smriti Irani, Maneka Gandhi unite for a cause

In the run up to Padman, Twinkle Khanna is leaving no stone unturned to spread awareness about menstrual hygiene.

Alia Bhatt's furry companion

MOTHER OF CAT 👑

A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on

It's no secret that Alia Bhatt has the cutest cat. Look at the furry one clinging on to her "mother". Anupam Kher's look from The Indian Detective

Anupam Kher and Russell Peters' comedy series The Indian Detective looks like a lot of fun. The actor's first look has been revealed on Twitter.

