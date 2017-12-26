You are here:

Taimur Ali Khan steals the show at Christmas bash; Kalakalappu 2 teaser released: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Taimur Ali Khan outshines everyone at the Kapoor Christmas lunch

From wearing uncle Aadar's sunglasses to dancing on Punjabi songs, videos of Taimur Ali Khan at Kapoor's Christmas lunch are delightful. Taimur's little cousin Inaaya is a stunner too

Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's little bundle of joy, is a star. Kunal recently uploaded a photo on Instagram and fans couldn't stop themselves from pointing out the resemblance between her and Taimur.

Kalakalappu 2 teaser is a riot of colours

Colourful... Vibrant... Energetic... Teaser of Tamil film #Kalakalappu2... Directed by Sundar C... Teaser link: https://t.co/Eq48255i4D — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 25, 2017

The teaser of Kalakalappu 2 has been released and it looks like an out and out entertainer. The film stars Jai and Jiiva in leading roles.