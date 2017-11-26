Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal to play leads in Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyan

Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal have been roped in to play the lead roles in Aanand L Rai's long-delayed project, Manmarziyan.

According to a report on Ahmedabad Mirror, the film — directed by Anurag Kashyap — will begin shooting in January 2018. The production team is currently looking for a third protagonist to complete the story's love triangle.

A source revealed, "The film requires a winter setting and is most likely to kick off in Himachal Pradesh, but the team is still finalising locations. It is expected to be shot in a start-to-finish schedule and will be wrapped up by mid-March."

Manmarziyan was announced in 2015 with Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar and director Sameer Sharma at the helm but due to creative differences between Rai and Sharma, the latter was shown the door.

Then, Nil Battey Sannata director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari was brought on board. But Tiwari too opted out to direct Bareilly Ki Barfi. So, Rai roped in the current director of the film, Kashyap.

Taapsee is currently shooting for a biopic based on former captain of the Indian national hockey team, Sandeep Singh.

Vicky will soon be seen in Sanjay Dutt's biopic and in Alia Bhatt-starrer Raazi. He has also been cast in Uri, a film on the surgical strike conducted in POK by the Indian army last year.

With inputs from IANS