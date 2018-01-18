You are here:

Taapsee Pannu, Saqib Saleem-starrer Dil Juunglee gets solo release in Valentine's Day week

IANS

Jan,18 2018 09:02 48 IST

Actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani, is excited about his upcoming home production Dil Juunglee which is getting a solo release in the Valentine Day's week.

Poster of Dil Juunglee

Poster of Dil Juunglee

Sharing his excitement, Jackky told media on 17 January: "I think we are very fortunate to have a solo release, there is no clash with any film. Being a son of a producer, I know how difficult it is to bring the audience to the theatre. So I am more than happy with the release. It makes a lot of difference because we can get more screens that help to reach a wider audience."

The story features Saqib Saleem and Taapsee Pannu, who, according to the producer, is one of the versatile actresses in the Hindi film industry.

Jackky is also appearing in one of the songs of the film sung by Guru Randhawa. Dil Junngleee is releasing on February 16.

Published Date: Jan 18, 2018 09:02 AM | Updated Date: Jan 18, 2018 09:02 AM

tags: #Dil Juunglee #Saqib Saleem #Tapsee Pannu

also see

Huma Qureshi likely to work with brother Saqib Saleem in Oculus remake

Huma Qureshi likely to work with brother Saqib Saleem in Oculus remake

Tapsee Pannu on Pink: Not usually crazy about movie stars but Amitabh Bachchan is brilliant

Tapsee Pannu on Pink: Not usually crazy about movie stars but Amitabh Bachchan is brilliant

Running Shaadi: Tapsee Pannu's character runs like no one is watching (and that's a good thing)

Running Shaadi: Tapsee Pannu's character runs like no one is watching (and that's a good thing)