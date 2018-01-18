Taapsee Pannu, Saqib Saleem-starrer Dil Juunglee gets solo release in Valentine's Day week

Actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani, is excited about his upcoming home production Dil Juunglee which is getting a solo release in the Valentine Day's week.

Sharing his excitement, Jackky told media on 17 January: "I think we are very fortunate to have a solo release, there is no clash with any film. Being a son of a producer, I know how difficult it is to bring the audience to the theatre. So I am more than happy with the release. It makes a lot of difference because we can get more screens that help to reach a wider audience."

The story features Saqib Saleem and Taapsee Pannu, who, according to the producer, is one of the versatile actresses in the Hindi film industry.

Jackky is also appearing in one of the songs of the film sung by Guru Randhawa. Dil Junngleee is releasing on February 16.

Published Date: Jan 18, 2018 09:02 AM | Updated Date: Jan 18, 2018 09:02 AM