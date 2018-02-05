Taapsee Pannu not interested in exploring web format; says 'I'm getting to play varied characters in movies'

Despite the medium's popularity, Taapsee Pannu says there is no reason for her to work in digital. According to the Pink actress, the kind of experimental characters she is getting to play on screen is helping her keep up the versatility. Therefore, there is no need for her to do web content, she tells DNA.

Although Tapsee's talent is being thoroughly appreciated in Bollywood, she has also acted in acclaimed Telugu movies. On being asked to prioritise between the two industries, Tapsee said, "I will always make an effort to do one south film. My last Telugu release Anando Brahma did very well at the box office and now I’m shooting for another one. I’m striving to do a Tamil movie, but I’m not getting the time."

Speaking about the quality of films being produced in Bollywood and Tollywood, she says both industries have content-driver films, which are at par with each other. However, the sets of a Bollywood film tend to be bigger and detailed.

Tapsee recently had a commercial hit, Judwaa 2, with Varun Dhawan and has her pipeline full with films of varied genres. There is the romantic comedy, Dil Juunglee and a sports film, Soorma. She will soon be seen in an Anurag Kashyap's upcoming film Manmarziyan.

She tells the publication that this is first time she's attempting a hard-hitting, romantic drama and is quite excited to work with Kashyap, Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal.

