T.O.P, lead singer of the K-pop band BigBang, hospitalised after a drug overdose

T.O.P, the lead singer of the K-pop band BigBang, has been hospitalised after an apparent drug overdose, his Seoul-based agency YG Entertainment said on 6 June.

Korean news agency Yonhap reported that the 29-year-old singer and rapper was found unconscious and is currently receiving treatment at an intensive care unit (ICU) of a hospital in Seoul, South Korea.

T.O.P, whose real name is Choi Seung-hyun, was already indicted in a marijuana scandal. He was officially charged last Wednesday for smoking the substance, which is illegal in South Korea, with another singer in his home in February. The use of marijuana is banned in South Korea and can be punished with a maximum of five years in prison or a fine of up to 50 million won ($44,640).

All able-bodied Korean men are required to complete at least 21 months of military service before the age of 35 in South Korea.The marijuana scandal put his mandatory two-year military service in question; and he temporarily left BigBang in February to begin his service. The Korean military police had issued a statement on the indictment, noting, "There is a law that states a soldier can be expelled if he is not fit to fulfill his duties. We will soon be ordering him to leave the division."

BigBang consists of four members: G-Dragon, T.O.P, Seungri, Taeyang, and Daesung. They broke the K-pop scene with their hit single 'Lies' from their new album Always. The song went on to top major Korean music charts for a record-breaking seven consecutive weeks, and won Song of the Year at the 9th Mnet Korean Music Festival in 2007.