Sylvester Stallone faces second rape accusation; Rambo star 'categorically denies' allegations

Los Angeles: A second woman has come forward to accuse actor Sylvester Stallone of sexual assault dating back to the 1990s.

The anonymous woman has filed a report with the police in Santa Monica, Lt Saul Rodriguez of the Santa Monica Police Department told The Hollywood Reporter.

The alleged incident happened in the 1990s, which essentially means that it is outside California's 10-year statute of limitations for sexual assault.

The Rocky actor denied the allegation of rape through his attorney, who called the police report against Stallone "false".

"We have already notified the police that my client wants to file a claim against the woman for filing a false police report.

"My client categorically disputes the claim and it is apparent that the woman filed the report to get a media outlet to publish the story," said Stallone's attorney.

Stallone was earlier accused by an unidentified woman who claimed that the actor and his bodyguard Michael de Luca "intimidated" her into sex.